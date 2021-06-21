Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Gap Up to $22.96

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.96, but opened at $23.58. Dana shares last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 1,230 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -163.99, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.58.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dana during the first quarter worth $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 400.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 916.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

