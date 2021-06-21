Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys Shares of 9,946 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CCL opened at $28.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.33. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

