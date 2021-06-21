Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys New Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BURL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,413,000 after acquiring an additional 235,333 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $627,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,970,000 after purchasing an additional 68,727 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,125,000 after buying an additional 105,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,344,000 after buying an additional 31,664 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $301.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.96 and a beta of 0.99. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.46 and a 12 month high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BURL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $353.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $314.00 price target (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.75.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.