Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CLXPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Cybin in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Cybin in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Cybin stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.71. 429,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,022. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52. Cybin has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $2.24.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

