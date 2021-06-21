CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.94

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.94 and last traded at $46.91, with a volume of 10066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.84.

CUBE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.98.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265 over the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in CubeSmart by 3.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 41,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

