CSFB Raises AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$29.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective increased by CSFB from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ALA has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on AltaGas to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.17.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$25.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$14.98 and a twelve month high of C$25.80. The company has a market cap of C$7.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.14.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.80 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.769305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.97%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

