CryptEx Price Tops $11.48 on Exchanges (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 36.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $975,560.02 and $6,624.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for about $11.48 or 0.00034846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,935.26 or 0.99994703 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00032326 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008292 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00071436 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000828 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000453 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

