Critical Review: Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) and Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) and Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

64.0% of Sumo Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Commvault Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sumo Logic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Commvault Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sumo Logic and Commvault Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumo Logic 0 3 7 0 2.70 Commvault Systems 0 1 6 0 2.86

Sumo Logic presently has a consensus price target of $27.13, suggesting a potential upside of 23.52%. Commvault Systems has a consensus price target of $71.14, suggesting a potential downside of 8.50%. Given Sumo Logic’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sumo Logic is more favorable than Commvault Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Sumo Logic and Commvault Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumo Logic N/A N/A N/A Commvault Systems -4.28% 7.93% 3.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sumo Logic and Commvault Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumo Logic $202.64 million 11.57 -$80.30 million ($1.51) -14.54 Commvault Systems $723.47 million 4.95 -$30.95 million $0.82 94.82

Commvault Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Sumo Logic. Sumo Logic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commvault Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Commvault Systems beats Sumo Logic on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc. provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. The company offers a suite of solutions to address areas, such as operational intelligence, security intelligence, business intelligence, and global intelligence. Sumo Logic, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution. It also provides Commvault Activate, a data insight solution; Commvault HyperScale X, an easy-to-deploy scale-out solution; Hedvig Distributed Storage Platform that offers software-defined storage built on a hyperscale architecture; Metallic Cloud Storage is the easy button to adopt secure and scalable cloud storage; and Metallic Backup-as-a-Service. In addition, the company provides technology and business consulting, education, and remote managed services. Further, it sells appliances that integrate the software with hardware for use in a range of business needs and use cases; and offers professional and customer support services. The company sells its products and services directly through its sales force to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through its network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It supports customers in a range of industries, including banking, insurance and financial services, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical services, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. The company has strategic relationships with Microsoft, Cisco, Dell EMC, Amazon Web Services, NetApp, Nutanix, Fujitsu, Google Cloud, Hitachi, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Lenovo, OpenStack, Oracle, Pure Storage, Red Hat, Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, Splunk, Supermicro, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.