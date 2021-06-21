Critical Analysis: P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) vs. NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) and P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.0% of NRG Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of P10 shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of NRG Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of P10 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NRG Energy and P10’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRG Energy $9.09 billion 0.99 $510.00 million $2.40 15.33 P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NRG Energy has higher revenue and earnings than P10.

Volatility and Risk

NRG Energy has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P10 has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NRG Energy and P10’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRG Energy 2.02% 37.01% 4.34% P10 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NRG Energy and P10, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NRG Energy 0 1 5 0 2.83 P10 0 0 0 0 N/A

NRG Energy presently has a consensus price target of $48.33, suggesting a potential upside of 31.38%. Given NRG Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NRG Energy is more favorable than P10.

Summary

NRG Energy beats P10 on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, and battery storage. The company also provides system power, distributed generation, renewable products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, advisory, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services. In addition, it trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodities; environmental products; weather products; and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps. Further, the company procures fuels; provides transportation services; and directly sells energy, services, and products and services to retail customers under the NRG, Reliant, Green Mountain Energy, Stream, XOOM Energy, and other brand names. As of December 31, 2020, it owns power generation portfolio with approximately 23,000 megawatts of capacity at 33 plants. NRG Energy, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

P10 Company Profile

P10 Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-asset class private market solutions provider company in the alternative asset management industry in the United States. The company offers private equity, venture capital, private credit, and impact investing strategy services, as well as primary fund of funds, secondary investment, direct investment and co-investments, and separate accounts services. It also provides tax credit transaction, consulting, advisory, and investment research services. The company was formerly known as P10 Industries, Inc. and changed its name to P10 Holdings, Inc. in December 2017. P10 Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

