CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.11% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $9,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 81.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 32,015 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 54.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRSP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.68.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $127.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.62. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $67.38 and a 1 year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

