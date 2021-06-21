Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Increased to C$2.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$2.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Crew Energy to C$1.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.53.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

TSE:CR opened at C$1.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$247.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.20.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$49.11 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total value of C$116,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,319,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,504,219.74. Also, Senior Officer Mark Thomas Miller sold 61,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total value of C$65,972.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,472 shares in the company, valued at C$288,869.76. In the last quarter, insiders sold 319,467 shares of company stock valued at $348,686.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.