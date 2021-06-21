Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 13,122 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,122 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,306,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,132,000 after purchasing an additional 131,366 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in NRG Energy by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NRG Energy by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,622,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,593,000 after purchasing an additional 597,030 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NRG Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,631,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,346,000 after purchasing an additional 31,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in NRG Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,626,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE NRG opened at $36.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

