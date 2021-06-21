Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth $54,028,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,911,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,567 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth $34,999,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,322,000 after purchasing an additional 881,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,216,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,188,000 after purchasing an additional 672,630 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EQC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

EQC stock opened at $27.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.48 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.90. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $33.02.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

