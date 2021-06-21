Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $387,000 Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,744 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FCX opened at $34.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.15. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,309.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

