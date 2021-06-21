Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $361,000 Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,147,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,808,000 after purchasing an additional 208,839 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,441,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,738,000 after purchasing an additional 546,992 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Yum China by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,456,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,257 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Yum China by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,889,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,543,000 after purchasing an additional 496,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Yum China by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $65.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.94. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YUMC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.