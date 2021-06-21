Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 1,370 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Republic Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,458,000 after acquiring an additional 524,587 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,693,000 after purchasing an additional 583,293 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,339,000 after purchasing an additional 50,881 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,865,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,921,000 after purchasing an additional 125,911 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,205,000. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $106.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $113.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.96.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $754,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

