Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HCXLF. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hiscox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of HCXLF opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.46. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

