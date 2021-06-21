Credit Suisse Group Boosts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $364.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $351.00 to $364.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $329.31.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $285.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. FedEx has a 1-year low of $129.28 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,542,955.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

