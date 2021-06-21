Cowen Raises Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Price Target to $30.50

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) had its price target raised by Cowen from $24.00 to $30.50 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SWBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.92. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $23.62. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 62.71%. The company had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 383.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.