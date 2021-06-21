Cowen Increases TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target to $12.00

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. AlphaValue lowered TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $8.21 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.34.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.40. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 113,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 23,342 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 70,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,855,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,487,000 after buying an additional 3,901,752 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

