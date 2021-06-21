Cowen Boosts MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target to $75.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $58.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -838.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,845.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $76,293.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,317 shares of company stock worth $576,584 in the last 90 days. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

