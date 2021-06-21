Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) to announce earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Covenant Logistics Group’s earnings. Covenant Logistics Group posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,933.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Covenant Logistics Group.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $220.89 million for the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a positive return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 3.46%.

CVLG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $337.55 million, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Covenant Logistics Group has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $23.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLG. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,002,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,009,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

