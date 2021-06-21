Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 48.1% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,656,000 after buying an additional 460,168 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $423,560,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $230,243,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $225,375,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 459,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total transaction of $223,229.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total value of $301,131.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,575 shares in the company, valued at $410,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,864 shares of company stock valued at $26,645,677. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $385.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.63.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $245.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

