County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts predict that County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.50. County Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow County Bancorp.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in County Bancorp by 116.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in County Bancorp by 154.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in County Bancorp by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in County Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in County Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. 28.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICBK opened at $23.49 on Monday. County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $142.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on County Bancorp (ICBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.