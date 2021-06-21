Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Analysts expect that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will report $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Coty posted sales of $560.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full year sales of $4.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Coty.

Get Coty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COTY shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.78.

In other news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage acquired 245,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coty stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $8.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,801,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,031,807. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.49. Coty has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coty (COTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.