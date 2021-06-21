Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,853 Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRC. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,472,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,038 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 571,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,555,000 after acquiring an additional 94,140 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 60,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 252,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,490,000 after acquiring an additional 60,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

KRC opened at $70.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.25.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 53.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

