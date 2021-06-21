Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.22 Million in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.14% of Cars.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 8.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $13.24 on Monday. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $908.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 2.36.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

