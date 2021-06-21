Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.10 Million in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 109,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DSSI. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 136,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 36,808 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $432,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 17.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 71,351 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 83.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,262,000. 67.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of DSSI stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.77. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Diamond S Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamond S Shipping Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

