Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,328 Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 9.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 14.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 5.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $56.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.77. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. Cabot’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

