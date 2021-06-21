Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Receives $4.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.92.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPPMF. TD Securities lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

CPPMF stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.77. 150,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,628. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $580.67 million and a PE ratio of 6.93.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

