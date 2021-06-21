Copa (NYSE:CPA) Rating Increased to Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Copa from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.56.

CPA stock opened at $78.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.94. Copa has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $94.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative net margin of 200.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copa will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Copa by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,421,000 after purchasing an additional 863,156 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Copa by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 56,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 24,691 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Copa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

