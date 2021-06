Contrasting View (NASDAQ:VIEW) & Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) and Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares View and Tecnoglass’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio View $9.17 million 210.92 -$300,000.00 N/A N/A Tecnoglass $374.92 million 2.41 $24.21 million $0.79 24.01

Tecnoglass has higher revenue and earnings than View.

Profitability

This table compares View and Tecnoglass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets View N/A N/A N/A Tecnoglass 12.83% 26.19% 9.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.5% of View shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Tecnoglass shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Tecnoglass shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for View and Tecnoglass, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score View 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tecnoglass 0 1 3 1 3.00

View presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.46%. Tecnoglass has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.66%. Given View’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe View is more favorable than Tecnoglass.

Summary

Tecnoglass beats View on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

View Company Profile

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage. The company is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products. It also produces, exports, imports, and markets aluminum products, including bars, plates, profiles, rods, tubes, and other hardware that are used in the manufacture of architectural glass settings, such as windows, doors, spatial separators, and related products. In addition, the company provides curtain wall/floating facades, windows and doors, interior dividers and commercial display windows, hurricane-proof windows, stick facade systems, and other products, such as awnings, structures, automatic doors, and other components of architectural systems. It markets and sells its products primarily under the Tecnoglass, ES Windows, and Alutions brands through internal and independent sales representatives, as wells as directly to distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. Tecnoglass Inc. is a subsidiary of Energy Holding Corporation.

