Contrasting Verb Technology (VERB) & Its Competitors

Verb Technology (NASDAQ: VERB) is one of 60 public companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Verb Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Verb Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verb Technology -309.31% -192.76% -85.27% Verb Technology Competitors -93.57% -44.46% -6.98%

This table compares Verb Technology and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verb Technology $9.97 million -$24.96 million -1.51 Verb Technology Competitors $739.93 million $23.64 million 9.72

Verb Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Verb Technology. Verb Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Verb Technology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verb Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Verb Technology Competitors 258 1005 1546 85 2.50

Verb Technology presently has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 127.27%. As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential downside of 1.04%. Given Verb Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Verb Technology is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Verb Technology has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verb Technology’s competitors have a beta of 1.45, suggesting that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.2% of Verb Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Verb Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Verb Technology competitors beat Verb Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc. develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application. The company also provides non-digital services to enterprise clients, such as design and printing services for welcome and starter kits; fulfilment services, which include managing the preparation, handling, and shipping of custom-branded merchandise; and subscription-based application services. It serves large professional associations, educational institutions, auto sales, auto leasing, insurance, real estate, home security, and not-for-profits, as well as clients in the health care industry, burgeoning CBD industry, and other business sectors. The company was formerly known as nFÃ¼sz, Inc. and changed its name to Verb Technology Company, Inc. in February 2019. Verb Technology Company, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in American Fork, Utah.

