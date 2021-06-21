Contrasting urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) and Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN)

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) and Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get urban-gro alerts:

11.0% of urban-gro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of Hudson Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Hudson Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for urban-gro and Hudson Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score urban-gro 0 0 0 0 N/A Hudson Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hudson Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.39%. Given Hudson Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hudson Technologies is more favorable than urban-gro.

Profitability

This table compares urban-gro and Hudson Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets urban-gro N/A N/A N/A Hudson Technologies -2.34% -7.97% -1.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares urban-gro and Hudson Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio urban-gro $25.84 million 4.08 -$5.07 million N/A N/A Hudson Technologies $147.60 million 0.85 -$5.21 million ($0.12) -24.08

urban-gro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hudson Technologies.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc. operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms. It also offers an integrated suite of cultivation equipment systems and crop management products, which include environmental controls, fertigation and irrigation distribution, water treatment and wastewater reclamation systems, and purpose-built heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment systems; commercial horticulture lighting solutions; rolling and automated container benching systems; specialty fans; and microbial mitigation and odor reduction systems. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Lafayette, Colorado.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc. a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants. It also offers SmartEnergy OPS service, a web-based real time continuous monitoring service; and Chiller Chemistry and Chill Smart services. In addition, the company participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. It serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers. Hudson Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.