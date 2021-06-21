Contrasting Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) and Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) and Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Delek Logistics Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Genesis Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Delek Logistics Partners pays out 88.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Genesis Energy pays out -39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Delek Logistics Partners has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Genesis Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Delek Logistics Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Delek Logistics Partners and Genesis Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delek Logistics Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00 Genesis Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75

Delek Logistics Partners presently has a consensus target price of $40.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.46%. Genesis Energy has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.32%. Given Delek Logistics Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Delek Logistics Partners is more favorable than Genesis Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Delek Logistics Partners and Genesis Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delek Logistics Partners $563.42 million 3.27 $159.26 million $4.18 10.14 Genesis Energy $1.82 billion 0.72 -$416.68 million ($1.54) -7.01

Delek Logistics Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genesis Energy. Genesis Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delek Logistics Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.4% of Delek Logistics Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of Genesis Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Genesis Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Delek Logistics Partners and Genesis Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delek Logistics Partners 28.59% -154.43% 16.48% Genesis Energy -26.35% -19.67% -2.89%

Volatility and Risk

Delek Logistics Partners has a beta of 2.98, suggesting that its stock price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genesis Energy has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Delek Logistics Partners beats Genesis Energy on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties. This segment operates approximately 900 miles of crude oil gathering system. The Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling segment provides wholesale marketing, transporting, storage, and terminalling services related to refined products to independent third parties. Delek Logistics GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Delek Logistics Partners, LP was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is a subsidiary of Delek US Holdings, Inc.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico. This segment owns interests in approximately 1,422 miles of crude oil pipelines located offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. Its Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services segment offers sulfur-extraction services to refining operations; and operates storage and transportation assets. This segment provides services to ten refining operations; and sells sodium hydrosulfide and caustic soda to industrial and commercial companies involved in the mining of base metals. Its Onshore Facilities and Transportation segment offers onshore facilities and transportation services to Gulf Coast crude oil refineries and producers by purchasing, transporting, storing, blending, and marketing crude oil and refined products. It operates trucks, trailers, railcars, and terminals and tankage with 4.2 million barrels of storage capacity in various locations along the Gulf Coast. This segment also transports crude oil and carbon dioxide (CO2). It owns four onshore crude oil pipeline systems with approximately 450 miles of pipe in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas; and four operational crude oil rail unloading facilities in Baton Rouge and Raceland, Louisiana, as well as Walnut Hill, Florida and Natchez, Mississippi. Its Marine Transportation segment offers waterborne transportation of petroleum and crude oil in North America. This segment owns a fleet of 91 barges with a combined transportation capacity of 3.2 million barrels; and 42 push/tow boats. In addition, the company produces natural soda ash. Genesis Energy, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

