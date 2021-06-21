ContentBox Trading Down 30.5% This Week (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. ContentBox has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $103,189.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00011751 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00155275 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000968 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

