Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Compass Minerals International reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $58.46. The company had a trading volume of 419,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,124. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $71.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently 207.19%.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,877,000 after buying an additional 153,501 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,028,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,241,000 after purchasing an additional 283,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,288,000 after purchasing an additional 132,766 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 845,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 38,816 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

