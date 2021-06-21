Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Up to $7.43

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.43, but opened at $7.70. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 4,098 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3997 dividend. This is a positive change from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 20.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.