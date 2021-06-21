Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.51%.

CBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 20.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CBD traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.80. 7,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,466. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.83. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3997 dividend. This is a boost from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (CBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.