Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.10 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will report sales of $22.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.68 million. Community Healthcare Trust reported sales of $18.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $89.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.08 million to $92.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $100.74 million, with estimates ranging from $86.09 million to $109.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 25.64%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2,141.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.07. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $52.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.50%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

