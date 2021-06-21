Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 217 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $63.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.21. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

