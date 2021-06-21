Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 20,782 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,782 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.08% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,882,000 after buying an additional 1,037,038 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth $17,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CEQP. Raymond James increased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $30.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 3.61. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -657.89%.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

