Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $1,366,533.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,364,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CW stock opened at $120.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.08. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $133.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.21 million. Research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

