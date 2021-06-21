Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 996 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in EQT by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in EQT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT opened at $19.34 on Monday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $949.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQT shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

