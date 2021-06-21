Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 1,402 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $22.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.30 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WRE. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

