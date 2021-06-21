CoinPoker Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One CoinPoker coin can now be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and approximately $9.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00057229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00022552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.67 or 0.00695630 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00042253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00081092 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.