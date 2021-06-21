Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RQI. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 32,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

NYSE RQI opened at $15.21 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.