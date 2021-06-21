CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,946 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at about $812,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 139,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 121,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNX opened at $13.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNX shares. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

