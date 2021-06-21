CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 719,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,252,000 after acquiring an additional 124,757 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,667,000 after acquiring an additional 940,115 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,743,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,961,000 after acquiring an additional 111,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,845 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE CMS traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $58.49. 57,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,753. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.84. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

