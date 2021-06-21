CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,743 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $15,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $58.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

